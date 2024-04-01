Ahead of polls, security forces carry out flag marches in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 1 To instil a sense of security ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Punjab Police along with teams of central armed police forces on Monday carried out flag marches at all vulnerable and sensitive pockets across the state.

Polling in Punjab will be held in the last phase of polls on June 1.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said following the directions of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, police teams conducted flag marches in all 28 police districts from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously.

The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the public, besides preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation, he added.

He said Commissioners of Police and the Senior Superintendents of Police have already been directed to install special checkpoints and enhance patrolling parties across the state to keep vigil around anti-social elements in their respective jurisdictions.

To check the movement of criminals, bootleggers and drug smugglers, the SSPs of border districts have been asked to seal the borders by installing inter-state checkpoints.

Twenty-five companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in vulnerable districts to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state.

The 25 companies include five coys of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), 15 coys of Border Security Force (BSF) and five coys of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

