Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Due to Dual Engine Failure? Landing Gear and Wing Flaps of AI-171 Retracted During Takeoff

In the initial investigation into the horrific accident involving Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, a major revelation has emerged regarding the possible cause of the crash. According to sources in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (aaib), preliminary findings suggest that the accident may have occurred due to the failure of both engines.

A total of 270 people, including 241 passengers and several medical college students, died tragically in the crash. Just seconds after takeoff, the aircraft failed to gain altitude and crashed directly onto the roof of a medical college in Ahmedabad. Investigators have found that the Ram Air Turbine (RAT)—a device deployed only when both engines shut down—was activated shortly before the crash.

Also Read | Another Air India Aircraft Plunged 900 Feet After Takeoff, Hours After AI-171 Crash.

Preliminary findings indicate that the aircraft was powered by two General Electric (GE) engines. The AAIB is examining whether the loss of power was caused by mechanical failure, fuel adulteration, or a malfunction in the engine control systems. GE has declined to comment on the investigation, and Air India has also not issued any statement so far.

In flight simulations conducted by Air India, it was found that the Boeing 787's landing gear and wing flaps were retracted during takeoff.

Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ug2A86ABlW — Citizen Kau (@citizen_kau) June 12, 2025

Video footage confirms that the aircraft failed to gain height after takeoff and plunged straight down. Simultaneously, the deployment of the RAT indicates that both engines had failed—an extremely rare occurrence.

The investigation is progressing on two fronts. The AAIB’s technical team is examining the aircraft’s engine failure and related systems. Separately, an inquiry led by the Home Secretary is focusing on potential human error or security lapses.