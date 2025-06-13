Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DGCA Orders Safety Inspection on Boeing 787-8/9 Fleet of Air India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, June 13, ordered enhanced safety inspection on Boeing 787-8/9 fleet of Air India after a deadly crashed of aircraft AI-171 that killed over 241 passengers, including local people in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday, few seconds after taking-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Also Read | Black Box of Air India AI-171 Recovered From Rooftop of Building in Ahmedabad.

"As a preventive measure, DGCA hereby directs M/s Air India to carry out following additional maintenance actions on 8787-8/9 aircrafts equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect in coordination with the concerned regional DGCA offices," DGCA said in an official release.

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) orders enhanced safety inspection on Boeing 787-8/9 fleet of Air India pic.twitter.com/bj62WbWc9O — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

DGCA Ordered As Follows:

1. One time check before departure of flight from India w.e.f 15.06.2025, (00:00) Hrs onwards.

a) Inspection of Fuel Parameter Monitoring and associated system checks.

b) Inspection of the Cabin air compressor and associated systems.

c) Electronic Engine Control-System Test.

d) Engine Fuel Driven Actuator-Operational Test and oil system check.

e) Serviceability check of the Hydraulic system.

f) Review of Take-off parameters.

2. 'Flight Control Inspection' to be introduced in transit inspection till further notice.

3. Power assurance checks to be carried out within two weeks.

4. Closure of maintenance action based upon the review of repetitive snags during the last 15 days on B787-8/9 aircraft at the earliest.

The report of the above checks is to be submitted to DGCA for review.

At least 265 people were killed on Thursday, June 12, when a London-bound Air India flight crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after takeoff, bursting into flames. This marks one of India’s worst air disasters in recent years.

Several people on the ground were also killed as the plane smashed into buildings inside the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital compound. Several bodies were charred beyond recognition. The ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.