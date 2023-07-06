Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport served over 150 types of aircraft in one year

Gujarat (Ahmedabad) [India], July 6 : Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has served over 180 different types of aircraft in the past two years.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport also became a stopover choice for aerobatic teams of United Arab Emirates - Al Fursan (Aermacchi MB-339NAT), South Korea - Black Eagles (KAI T-50B Golden Eagle), our nation's pride Surya Kiran (BAE Hawk Mk 132) and Sarang (HAL Dhruv).

With the rapid increase in the aviation industry and passenger traffic, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is going through major developments. Due to growing infrastructure and facilities, some of the aircraft operated for the first time in Ahmedabad.

"This development reflects the airport's ongoing commitment to improvement and growth, positioning it as a key player in the aviation industry. Additionally, Ahmedabad Airport also supported handling various wide-body aircraft, including IL 76, IL 78, C 17 Globemaster, C 130, DO 228, EMB, and defense aircraft movement when required," it added.

"While rapidly growing infrastructure and facilities are being introduced, extreme attention to the safety of aircraft, passengers, and workers have also been part of the development plan. The range of aircraft that visited Ahmedabad in the last year includes a microlight on the world tour to one of the largest aircraft in the world," the release stated.

It was a memorable weekend when Mark Rutherford flew in with Shark Aero UL, on his world record-breaking travel. Some of the significant aircraft that regularly visit, and frequencies are increasing are Airbus 350 and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

"Large cargo planes that visited Ahmedabad airport multiple times were Antonov-124 and the iconic Airbus Beluga. Be it for passengers, cargo transit, or even a short refueling stop," it stated.

The release further stated that, it appears Ahmedabad airport is becoming the preferred airport while on long journeys. Airbus Beluga's refueling stop is testimony to being the preferred airport for short stopovers. SVPIA is equipped to accommodate a wide variety of aircraft.

"Over the last couple of years, Ahmedabad Airport terminals are constantly getting upgraded with the utilization of available space. The runway, taxiway, and aprons of Ahmedabad Airport have also undergone significant development and refurbishment over the last couple of years," it added.

SVPIA will strive for excellence in all operations, from infrastructure development to customer service. The airport remains committed to fueling the growth and progress of Ahmedabad and the surrounding areas. Passengers and aviation enthusiasts alike can look forward to an even more exciting and dynamic experience at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as it continues to attract a wide range of aircraft and expand its air traffic capacity.

