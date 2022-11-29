AI to be used for security in Maha Kumh 2025

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 29 To ensure full security at the Maha Kumbh in 2025, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will use Artificial Intelligence (AI), apart from drones and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The Prayagraj police have sent a proposal of Rs 400 crore budget for equipment and other arrangements for the mega religious fair, sources said.

The district police will ensure security of pilgrims along with VVIPs, VIPs and foreign tourists who are expected to arrive in large numbers to Maha Kumbh-2025.

A presentation in this regard has already been made before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to Prayagraj.

SSP, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will be upgraded and hi-tech and better-quality CCTV cameras installed while their numbers will also be increased.

"The high-quality cameras will enable security personnel to identify and trace suspects. Moreover, artificial intelligence technology will be used to keep a strict vigil at every corner of Maha Kumbh mela, he added.

"Policemen on duty during Maha Kumbh will also be strictly monitored. Every cop will be given a radio frequency identification or RFID card through which the control room will know their exact location and whether they are on their duty points at any given time," he said.

Special arrangements will also be made for smooth traffic, he added.

The accommodation for policemen and police stations will also be upgraded ahead of Maha Kumbh-2025 and barracks that were constructed during Kumbh-2019 will be refurbished and provided to cops.

Police stations on route to Sangam area, including Shivkuti, George Town and Jhunsi, will be given special attention.

Prayagraj police have also asked for special boats and safety equipment. Police officials said hi-tech equipment and drones will be purchased to avert any untoward situation.

