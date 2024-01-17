"AI Will Start Ruling Many Things," Says ISRO Chairman S Somanath

ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the omnipresence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our daily lives, stating that machines now have a profound understanding of individuals, even surpassing that of their friends. Speaking at an event at Pragjyotishpur University, Somanath warned that AI is becoming an influential force and will progressively govern various aspects of life.

Addressing students, Somanath highlighted the surveillance nature of AI, stating, "All of you are being watched. AI is all around us. Every phone that you handle is actually learning you bit by bit. Every key that you use gives a signature of you into the system. They know who you are, what are your tastes...Everything the computer knows. You may not know, your friends may not know, but the computer system knows you better than your friends. It will also grow in the days to come. AI will start ruling many things here," ANI quoted.

This statement follows ISRO's recent announcement of plans to develop a fleet of 50 surveillance satellites based on AI technology. These satellites are designed to interact with each other in space, gathering geo-intelligence. Somanath, speaking at an event at IIT-Bombay, stressed the need to enhance satellite capabilities by incorporating more AI-related and data-driven approaches. This includes analyzing data, reducing data downloads, and obtaining only necessary information.