AIADMK Announces Second List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list was released by party general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the presence of other leaders.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

The first list was announced yesterday after AIADMK on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls with allies DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Tamizhagam.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMDK would contest from Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituencies.Puthiya Tamizhagam has (PT) been allocated Tenkasi constituency and SDPI the Dindigul segment, Palaniswami said.The poll pacts were signed with DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, PT chief K Krishansamy and SDPI's state unit chief Nellai Mubarak.

For the DMDK, which was founded by actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth in 2005, this would be the first election the party is set to fight after his death on December 28 last year. His wife and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth described the AIADMK as a "natural ally." She said that a "big victory alliance", like the one ahead of the 2011 Assembly polls, has been formed again."This victory alliance will continue in the 2026 Assembly polls also," she revealed.