AIADMK, BJP allege TN govt trying to suppress press freedom

Chennai, May 24 The AIADMK and BJP have come out strongly against the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for trying to suppress freedom of press.

The two parties were condemning the registration of an FIR against the Directors of Junior Vikatan publication, its employees, two YouTubers (Maridhas and Savukku Shankar) and a whistle blower on a complaint lodged by real estate company G Square.

The registration of the case in lighting speed is a warning by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to media publishing news against it, said former Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami.

He said a police complaint was lodged by G Square at 9 p.m. on May 21 against the magazine and others.

Without enquring about the veracity of the complaint, the police have registered the case against the magazine and others which raises questions.

Palaniswami said in the FIR, the police have recorded "all those others connected with Junior Vikatan" to include everyone from the directors to drivers.

He further said the police should take action on a complaint after and proper enquiry and its veracity and not because the complainant is close to the DMK party.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai said the registration of the FIR in such a way to arrest anyone is a threat issued to the media.

Annamalai said people will not allow suppression of press freedom if the ruling DMK think so and added that the police should function in a just manner.

The city police have booked a case against the Junior Vikatan and others for extortion on a complaint lodged by realty company G Square and had arrested one person by name Kevin on May 22.

The complaint filed by Purushotham Kumar on behalf of G Square and its Managing Director Ramajayam.

It is alleged that Kevin had called Ramajayam and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakhs failing which negative articles about G Square will get published in Junior Vikatan as he has close ties with Directors of the magazine.

According to Kumar, G Square did not pay any money and Junior Vikatan published an article about the company alleging that it has close ties with DMK party.

The Vikatan group has clarified that it has no relationship with Kevin and a false complaint has been lodged against it.

Meanwhile, Chennai Press Club Joint Secretary Bharathi Thamizhan said journalists will hold a protest demonstration against the police for its action against the Vikatan group.

Thamizhan said registering a false complaint the police are threatening the media.

He said if someone using Junior Vikatan name had threatened G Square then the latter should have approached the former to check about it.

But the police registering the case and taking action during the night is nothing but warning to the media, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor