AIADMK leader and former MLA, AKS Anbalagan passes away
By IANS | Published: April 8, 2024 12:28 PM2024-04-08T12:28:42+5:302024-04-08T12:30:07+5:30
Chennai, April 8 Senior leader of the AIADMK and former MLA of Peranamallur constituency, AKS Anbalagan passed away ...
Chennai, April 8 Senior leader of the AIADMK and former MLA of Peranamallur constituency, AKS Anbalagan passed away on Monday.
He was admitted to a private hospital as he was suffering from a severe illness and he breathed his last on Monday.
AKS Anbalagan won from Peranamallur Assembly constituency in 2001 defeating the Makkal Tamil Desiya Katchi candidate, B Bose by a margin of 8,359 votes.
However, in the 2006 Assembly elections he lost to G Ediroli Maran of the PMK by a margin of 6,688 votes.
AIADMK General Secretary, EK Palaniswami, condoled the passing away of the leader.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app