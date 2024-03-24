AIADMK's campaign for LS polls begins from Tiruchi

Chennai, March 24 AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will kickstart the party's Lok Sabha election campaign from Tiruchi on Sunday.

The party, which was in an electoral tie-up with the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly polls, snapped ties in September 2023.

The AIADMK general secretary will be introducing all the candidates at the Tiruchi rally. It may be noted that for both the Dravidian parties -- DMK and AIADMK -- Tiruchi is considered lucky. Even a hardcore atheist and non-believer like former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late K. Karunanidhi used to commence his campaign for the DMK from Tiruchi.

The first phase of Palaniswami's campaign that begins from Tiruchi will conclude at Mayiladuthurai on March 31. He will cover Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanthapuram, Kancheepuram, Sri Perumbudur, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

Palaniswami in a short video on Sunday ahead of the commencement of his yatra said, “Beloved voters of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK‘s poll promises are a reflection of your thoughts and needs.”

In the video he also said that the party‘s manifesto panel had travelled across the state and met people and then prepared the manifesto.

EPS said, “The manifesto has been drafted to ensure that everyone gets everything.”

The AIADMK leader also said that the party manifesto has assured people that the party will stand for them in the Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar water issues.

He said that he was reaching Tiruchi to meet the people, raise their issues, and also requested them to support the AIADMK in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

