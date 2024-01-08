AICC will soon decide on attending Ram temple consecration: Shivakumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 With the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya slated for January 22, top Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar on Monday said his party will soon arrive on a decision about attending it.

Shivakumar said this soon after arriving here at the airport to take part in an award distribution function, in which he was the chief guest.

“We are all Hindus and what’s wrong in going for the function. It’s not a private place it’s a public one. The AICC will soon arrive on a decision about attending the function,” said Shivakumar.

“The problem is that the BJP is picking and choosing,” said Shivakumar.

Incidentally, all eyes are on the Congress party and on their decision regarding attending the function.

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has turned down the invitation and has said that it will not take part.

In Kerala, things are heating up as pressure has started to mount from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the Congress, asking the party not to follow the agenda set by the BJP and fall into their trap.

