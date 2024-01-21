AIIMS rolls back decision, patient services to remain open on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 12 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has clarified that all clinical services will remain open on Monday (January 22) to provide seamless and uninterrupted patient care services.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi AIIMS had announced that the hospital will remain closed till 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

On Saturday, AIIMS had said in its order that emergency services will continue on Monday, but now as per the new order all patient care services, including the OPD, will remain functional on Monday.

The AIIMS New Delhi issued an office memorandum on Sunday regarding the half day closing (till 2:30 p.m.) of the Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments on January 22.

"In continuation of this Office Memorandum of even number dated 20.01.2024 on the subject cited above, all Clinical Services, including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services. All Chief of Centres, Heads of the Department, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," the AIIMS office memorandum stated.

The office memorandum was issued by its administrative officer Rajesh Kumar and distributed to all departments, Section and Units of AIIMS Delhi.

According to the official, all centres, Hostel Section, Patent Cell, professor -in-charge have also been informed about this.

AIIMS Delhi has rolled back its decision to stay shut till 2.30 p.m. on Monday after a severe backlash from several corners of the society. Earlier AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi had announced the half-day closure on January 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor