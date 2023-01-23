Air India announces Republic Day offer for ticket prices across country

Air India and Go First have launched offers on their flight tickets across the airline’s domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of the country’s 74th Republic Day. Go First has announced its Republic Day discounts – Flight tickets will now be available between Rs 1,199/- for domestic flights and Rs 6,599/- for international travel.

Passengers can book across all domestic and international sectors operated by GO FIRST, anytime between January 23 to January 26, 2023, for a travel period starting from February 12 until September 30, 2023. Tickets for the offer can be booked on GO FIRST website (www.FlyGoFirst.com), or via the GO FIRST official Mobile App.

The passengers can book a ticket any time till January 23 through Air India booking platforms, including through the airline’s authorised travel agents. These discounted tickets will be available in Economy Class and applicable for travel across the domestic network in India from February 1 to September 30, Air India said in a statement. Starting from an incredibly low one-way fare of Rs 1,705, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations.

Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Offers

Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are –

Delhi to Mumbai – Rs 5,075

Chennai to Delhi – Rs 5,895

Bengaluru to Mumbai – Rs 2,319

Delhi to Udaipur – Rs 3,680

Delhi to Goa – Rs 5,656

Delhi to Port Blair- Rs 8,690

Delhi to Srinagar – Rs 3,730

Ahmedabad to Mumbai – Rs 1,806

Goa to Mumbai – Rs 2,830

Dimapur to Guwahati – Rs 1,783