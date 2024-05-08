Air India Express Cancels Over 70 Flights After Crew Members Go On 'Mass Sick Leave'

Air India Express has cancelled more than 70 international and domestic flights from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning after senior crew members went on a 'mass sick leave', according to the airlines' spokesperson statement.

Sources to news agency PTI said that several cabin crew members started reporting sick since Monday evening. As there are not enough cabin crew members, "scores of flights" have been cancelled at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut, and Bangalore.

"Air India Express engaging with cabin crew to understand reasons behind reporting sick; team actively addressing the issue. Flight delays, cancellations due to section of cabin crew reporting sick at last minute," said Spokesperson.

The airline spokesperson said that the travellers affected by the cancellations of flights would be given a refund or a complimentary rescheduling.

"Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected before heading to the airport," the spokesperson added.

"We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide," Air India Express apologised for the inconvenience to passengers. The civil aviation authorities are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.