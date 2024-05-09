Air India Express Crisis: Chief Labour Commissioner Calls Emergency Meeting with Union and CEO

The termination of 30 crew members from Air India Express has sparked significant concern and debate within the aviation industry and among labor unions. The move has raised questions about labor rights job security and the overall stability of the airline amidst a challenging economic climate. The Chief Labour Commissioner's decision to summon a meeting with the Air India Express union and CEO underscores the gravity of the situation. It suggests a concerted effort to address the grievances of the terminated employees and to ensure fair and transparent labor practices within the company.

Air India Express had sacked at least 30 cabin crew, a day after nearly 300 employees of the airline called in sick and switched off their phones, leading to large-scale flight disruptions. The number of job terminations is likely to increase. The management, sources said, has given an ultimatum to the employees to join work by 4 pm today or face action. A total of 85 flights have been cancelled today as the disruptions snowball into a full-blown crisis for the low-cost airline, which is a subsidiary of Air India, now owned by the Tata group. The employees have been protesting against the new employment terms, sources have said. The crew, the sources said, has alleged a lack of equality in the treatment of staff. They have claimed that some staff members have been offered lower job roles despite clearing interviews for senior positions, the sources said. The crew has also flagged some modifications in their compensation package. These developments are taking place even as the airline is in the middle of a merger with AIX Connect formerly AirAsia India.

The Air India Express crisis is fresh trouble for the Tata group, barely a month after its full-service carrier Vistara witnessed disruptions due to protests by pilots over a host of issues, including their rostering for flights and changes in their pay packages. In a statement, Air India Express has said it is making "every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected situation". "We will be operating 283 flights today. We have mobilised all resources and Air India will support us by operating on 20 of our routes.

However, 85 of our flights stand cancelled and we urge our guests booked to fly with us to check if their flight is affected by the disruption before heading to the airport. If their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond 3 hours, they may opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees on Tia on WhatsApp +91 6360012345 or on airindiaexpress.com," the statement said.