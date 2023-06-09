Air India San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to snag

New Delhi [India], June 9 : An Air India flight, scheduled to operate from San Francisco to Mumbai on Friday, was cancelled due to a technical snag leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at SFO airport.

"Air India flight AI180, scheduled to operate from San Francisco (SFO) to Mumbai (BOM) on June 8, 2023, was cancelled due to an unforeseen technical issue," an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India has also offered a full refund to the passengers and provided accommodation as well.

"We will also reimburse all expenses that our guests may incur towards hotel accommodation and transportation until they take flight," the spokesperson said.

"Air India regrets the disruption to our guests' travel plans and the inconvenience. The safety of our guests and staff will remain our top-most priority," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, on June 6, the Air India flight, headed to San Francisco from New Delhi with 216 passengers and 16 crew members, was diverted to Magadan in Russia after a technical issue with one of its engines.

According to the airline, Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 hours on June 8, 2023 (local time).

In a statement on Thursday morning, the airline said it had mobilised additional on-ground support at the destination to carry out the smooth clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

