Air India Slapped with Rs 80 Lakh Fine by DGCA for Flight Duty Violations

₹80 lakh fine imposed on Air India for violations of norms related to flight duty time limitations. Aviation watchdog DGCA on March 22 Friday imposed this fine. This action came after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) did on spot audit of the airline in January in order to ensure a high level of safety in the aviation space. Analysis reports and evidence reveals that Air India Limited operated flights with both flight crew aged above 60 years flying together in a few instances.

No rest to Crew.

The aviation authority found that Air India didn't follow the rules about how much rest pilots and crew should get. They didn't give enough rest time each week, before and after long flights, and during layovers. Air India also let pilots work too many hours, messed up training records, and had people working at the same time when they shouldn't have been.

₹80 lakh Fine Imposed

The aviation authority asked Air India why they didn't follow the rules, but Air India's explanation wasn't good enough. As a result, Air India was fined Rs 80,00,000 by the DGCA for not following aviation regulations, as stated in a release by the regulatory authority.