Airport security breach: Man was in intoxicated state, says Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 29 Delhi Police on Monday said that the 22-year-old man, who had scaled the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport perimeter wall and reached the airfield on January 27 is a drug addict and was in a state of intoxication during the commission of crime.

In a major security breach, the accused identified as Ibraahim, a resident of Tauru, Haryana, had entered the airfield around 11:30 p.m. and was spotted by an Air India pilot while landing the plane.

Ibraahim was nabbed by DIAL and CISF personnel and later handed over to the IGI police station for further probe.

“A complaint was received from CISF, IGIA, mentioning therein that one person, who was in state of intoxication, scaled the perimeter wall of IGI Airport and unauthorisedly entered in the airside on January 27 late night,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani.

“Accordingly a case under section 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 22 of Aircraft Security Rules, 2023 has been registered where the accused was arrested,” said the DCP.

He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), tasked with maintaining security at the highly sensitive Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, took disciplinary action by suspending a head constable for neglecting duty responsibilities.

