Aishwarya Raj, Wife of BJP MLA, Wins Mrs Bihar 2025 Title

Aishwarya Raj, wife of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant Singh, has captured public attention by winning the title of 'Mrs Bihar 2025'. The beauty pageant was held in Patna, where Aishwarya clinched the crown based on her confidence, talent, and grace. Her victory has created a wave of happiness in the Bhojpur district. Her husband, MLA Vishal Prashant Singh, also congratulated her on social media and praised her hard work and self-confidence.

Participants from various districts of Bihar took part in the competition, but Aishwarya stood out with her confidence, personality and social awareness. In response to questions asked on stage, she emphasised the importance of women's education, self-reliance and their evolving role in society.

While speaking to the news agency IANS, she said, "I have become Mrs. Bihar, and I am very happy about it. My family is also extremely happy. Everyone supported me, and because of their support, I was able to reach this point. This journey has been full of learning, I learned a lot, faced many new challenges, and understood how to tackle and manage them."

Despite being the wife of a politician, Aishwarya has made a name for herself on stage, setting an example for future generations. She is now preparing to represent Bihar at the upcoming national-level competition. It is expected that she will showcase her talent on a bigger platform as well.