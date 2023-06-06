AITUC members pay tribute to Odisha train accident victims

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 : Members from the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) paid their respects to the victims of the Odisha train accident by offering flowers at the sea on Tuesday.

AITUC Union State Secretary C.R.Senthilvel presided over the floral tribute program. Several AITUC volunteers including P. Jeevanandam, P. Vadakoria also participated in the program that was held at Rameswaram Agni Theertha Sea.

At least 275 passengers died in the Odisha train accident in which two passenger trains and a goods train collided against one another. According to preliminary reports the accident may have been a result of 'signalling interference'.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train. This led to the derailment of several coaches onto the adjacent track. The Yesvantpur-Howrah Express, traveling from Howrah, collided with the affected carriages.

