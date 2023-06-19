Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains under influence of Cyclone Biparjoy

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 19 : Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital was flooded following heavy rainfall in the city under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy.

The effect of the Biparjoy storm started appearing in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday afternoon but rains lashed parts of Ajmer late Saturday night.

A doctor at the hospital said that the situation is severe at the hospital since it has been raining heavily.

"First floor of the hospital has been flooded with water and the situation is severe," said Dr Tarun.

A relative of a patient said that water has been clogged in the entire hospital and in various wards.

"We are facing a lot of trouble due to water clogging," said Gopal a patient's relative.

Earlier on June 18, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Barmer district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy on Sunday. Severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation were seen at various places.

The rain was accompanied by strong winds.

As cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression and is moving in the East-North East direction, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday.

The cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a 'Deep Depression' on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, about 100 km northeast of Dholavira and moved to Rajasthan following its landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is further expected to weaken into a 'Depression' in the next 12 hours, the weather department said.

Following rainfall and gusty winds in Udaipur, a video showed glass falling from the second floor of a building and a couple of cars parked beneath the building got damaged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor