Akasa Air Set To Launch International Flights With Mumbai-Doha From March 28

Akasa Air announced Friday that it will commence its international operations with flights to Doha, starting March 28.

The airline stated that from March 28, 2024, it will operate four non-stop flights per week, connecting Mumbai to Doha, thereby bolstering air connectivity between Qatar and India.

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said its foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as it continues the journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade. Currently, the airline, which started flying in August 2022, operates 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Akasa is built on a solid foundation of reliability, service excellence and the highest standards of safety in global aviation. We are proud of our remarkable growth since inception, which is also a testimony of the sheer potential of the Indian aviation industry, he noted.