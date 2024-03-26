Akhilesh deliberately drove away allies, says UP Minister Rajbhar

Lucknow, March 26 Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has deliberately driven away allies to help the BJP.

The minister said this while interacting with reporters here on Tuesday at his residence. He said Akhilesh Yadav has told all his allies to move towards the BJP.

“...'If you stay here there will be a fight', is what he has told the allies,” Rajbhar said.

The SBSP chief said that people are contesting elections all over the country. “I had said seven months ago that after some time, some people of the opposition unity will make Modiji the Prime Minister and some people will step aside. Nitish ji sat down. Jayant ji sat aside. Mamta ji moved away. Now Akhilesh ji is also very eager to help,” he said.

Minister Rajbhar said that Akhilesh Yadav has sidelined almost everyone from the allies. “This is a sign that Akhilesh has also stepped aside to help BJP. He himself is telling everyone to go towards BJP. If you stay here, there will be a fight with BJP. If you go away there will be no fight. BJP will win. Akhilesh is doing all this to save himself...,” he said.

The Minister said till recently, ED and CBI were not allowed to work. "Today the agencies have the freedom within the ambit of the Constitution and while they are working, the opposition people are raising a hue and cry," he added.

