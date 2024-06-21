Akhilesh for court-monitored probe in paper leak

Lucknow, June 21 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a court-monitored probe to unmask those behind paper leaks even if it involves those who enjoy the patronage of people in government.

Lashing out at the Union government over the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam following an alleged paper leak, he said that the exam mafia was making a mockery of students' future.

"Such frequent paper leaks raise concerns if it were a part of a deeper conspiracy to destabilise India's human resource and cause law and order situation. A court-monitored probe was a must to unravel the truth," he added.

He also said, "In February, the police recruitment examination paper was leaked and thereafter that of the review officer and assistant review officer (RO/ARO). The agencies then made a mockery of the NEET. Now the UGC-NET exam has been cancelled after it was leaked."

He added that irregularities in the NEET exam will lead to a situation where honest and dedicated students will not be able to clear the exams on their merit and add to the shortage of qualified and efficient doctors.

Akhilesh said: "If undeserving individuals make it through using unfair means, ultimately it will reflect poorly on the quality of medical treatment in the days to come. The situation gets more concerning since the exam is held at the national level."

"Similarly, cancellation of the UGC-NET exam will cause delay in making available qualified teachers. Shortage of teachers will directly and indirectly impact the development of the country which in turn will prove detrimental to the nation," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor