Akhilesh govt only showed dreams, double-engine Yogi govt fulfilled them, says PM Modi

In an attack on the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while the earlier government only showed dreams, the double engine Yogi government has fulfilled them.

"The government before 2017 was expert in half-finished projects on paper and in laying their foundation stones. Be it hospitals, roads, expressways, these people used to drag projects for years for making money. They only used to show dreams. This double engine government has fulfilled the dreams," said PM Modi while addressing a virtual rally for the UP assembly elections.

"Yogi ji is the leader who is awake. That's why he is a determined leader. People of UP are seeing and understanding this difference very well today," he stated.

He also said that the UP government is engaged in the development of the state at double the speed. Today the number of expressways, airports in UP has doubled. UP is the only state in the country, where there is a metro in five cities and work is going on on five more, he added.

"Now the time has come to think more about the small farmers. We have started this work. Only small farmers will change our rural life. Small farmers are my great strength in changing the condition of our farming," he said.

He further said that to help small farmers, the government has formed Kamdhenu Aayo to increase their livestock.

"Today thousands of crores of rupees are being invested for the infrastructure of the dairy sector. The government has also connected lakhs of cattle farmers with the facility of Kisan Credit Card by running a huge campaign," he stated.

"Today, more than 43 thousand crore rupees have been received by the farmers of UP directly in their bank accounts from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Small farmers have benefited from this," he added.

Talking about the steps taken in the area of women's empowerment, he said, "Our government, which considers sons and daughters equal, is now trying to raise the age of marriage of daughters to 21 years. This will help more girls to fulfill their dreams."

"The law made by our government against triple talaq has benefited lakhs of our Muslim sisters and daughters," he added.

The last date of campaigning for the first phase of UP polls is February 8; voting is to begin from February 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

