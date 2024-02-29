Akhilesh Yadav Alleges CBI Functions as BJP's Cell Amidst Mining Case

In response to being summoned by the CBI in connection with the mining case ahead of elections, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused that they (CBI) act as a cell of the BJP.Yadav, while addressing the issue, also targeted the BJP, citing the recent Chandigarh mayoral elections. He alleged that the BJP's malpractices, including vote theft and manipulation, were exposed during the ballot-based election process, which was closely monitored by CCTV cameras.

Akhilesh Yadav addressed reporters during the PDA conference, where office-bearers of the backward, minority, and Dalit cells of the Samajwadi Party were in attendance. Yadav, speaking at the party office, commented on the CBI summons before the elections, stating that the investigative agency acts as a 'prakoshth' (cell) of the BJP during such crucial times.

Jo kagaz aaya tha, humne uska jawab de diya hai (I have given a reply to the paper that I got), he said. He said in the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP government at the Centre.

On investments in the state, the former chief minister said the dreams of investment shown by the government were not fulfilled. Despite investment summits, nothing has come to the ground, he said.