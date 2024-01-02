All 25 mins in Rajasthan are crorepatis, average assets worth Rs 7.08 cr: Report

New Delhi, Jan 2 All the 25 ministers in the Rajasthan Government are crorepatis and their average assets are to the tune of Rs 7.08 crore, while eight of them are facing criminal cases.

This was revealed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Rajasthan Election Watch report released on Tuesday, which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 25 ministers, including the Chief Minister from the Rajasthan State Assembly Elections, 2023.

The report stated, "Out of the 25 ministers analysed, eight ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while four ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.”

The report added, "All 25 ministers are crorepatis and the average assets analysed are to the tune of Rs 7.08 crore."

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Gajendra Singh from Lohawat constituency with assets worth Rs 29.07 crore, while Babulal Kharadi from Jhadol (ST) constituency has the lowest declared total assets worth Rs 1.24 crore.

The report also said that 19 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities at Rs 4.91 crore is Sanjay Sharma of Alwar Urban constituency.

"Four ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between fifth class pass and 12th class pass, while 18 ministers have declared educational qualification of graduate and above and three ministers are Diploma Holders," the report said.

It also said that six ministers have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while 19 ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. There are only two women ministers in the Cabinet.

The report also said that Surender Pal Singh is currently not an MLA in the Rajasthan Assembly and he is a BJP candidate for the January 5 bye-election to the Karanpur Assembly constituency.

