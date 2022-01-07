All international arrivals to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine: Centre

Government of India on Friday announced that all international arrivals will have to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine from January 11. Post home quarantine period, on 8th day the passengers have to undertake RT-PCR test as well.

"All travellers (including those 2% who are selected for random testing on arrival and found negative) will undergo home quarantine for seven days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India," the guidelines said.

"They should upload results of the RT-PCR test done on the eighth day on the Air Suvidha portal, which will be monitored by the respective state governments," it further said.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RTPCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India. However, if found positive, their samples will be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network. "They shall be managed at isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol," the guidelines said.

As per the new rules, all passengers will now have to submit a self-declaration form and a negative RT-PCR report on the online Air Suvidha portal before their journey. They also have the provision to pre-book a Covid-19 test, which would be done on arrival.

