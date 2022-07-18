All of us are bound by decision of party in Presidential election: AAP member Ram Niwas Goel

Delhi Assembly Speaker and AAP member Ram Niwas Goel on Monday ahead of the Presidential elections said, "All of us are bound by the decision of the party. I have had personal ties with Yashwant Sinha for years."

The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.