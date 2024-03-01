All You Need To Know About Blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 1, 2024 07:22 PM2024-03-01T19:22:17+5:302024-03-01T19:22:48+5:30
Bengaluru was shocked when a popular cafe was hit by a bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield area this afternoon. Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah confirmed the blast to be a low intensity IED blast. Here are 10 things that we know so far about the blast.
- The explosion took place around 1 pm, generating black smoke within and around the cafe premises.
- The owner of the cafe stated that the blast did not seem to be that of a cylinder explosion.
- At least nine people, including two staff members and seven customers were injured. One of the injured is said to be a woman who is seen close to the blast.
- A security guard at the cafe confirmed that many people were present during the explosion, which was accompanied by a loud noise and a subsequent fire causing injuries to customers. The blast occurred in the area where customers wash their hands.
- Forensic experts arrived at the scene in minutes to gather evidence.
- The injured individuals were transported to the hospital, with no fatalities reported and none of the injured in critical condition.
- Following the explosion, shattered glass and furniture littered the cafe floor. Rameshwaram, a popular cafe, typically experiences high footfall during lunch hours.
- The NIA will conduct a visit to the explosion site in accordance with its Standard Operating Procedure, as reported by news agency ANI.
- Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan stated that they are awaiting the forensic report as the investigation proceeds.
- Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured a thorough investigation into all aspects.
- Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, claimed there were two explosions occurring within a span of 10 seconds.