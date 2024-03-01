All You Need To Know About Blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru was shocked when a popular cafe was hit by a bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield area this afternoon. Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah confirmed the blast to be a low intensity IED blast. Here are 10 things that we know so far about the blast.

The explosion took place around 1 pm, generating black smoke within and around the cafe premises.

The owner of the cafe stated that the blast did not seem to be that of a cylinder explosion.

At least nine people, including two staff members and seven customers were injured. One of the injured is said to be a woman who is seen close to the blast.

A security guard at the cafe confirmed that many people were present during the explosion, which was accompanied by a loud noise and a subsequent fire causing injuries to customers. The blast occurred in the area where customers wash their hands.

Forensic experts arrived at the scene in minutes to gather evidence.

The injured individuals were transported to the hospital, with no fatalities reported and none of the injured in critical condition.

Following the explosion, shattered glass and furniture littered the cafe floor. Rameshwaram, a popular cafe, typically experiences high footfall during lunch hours.

The NIA will conduct a visit to the explosion site in accordance with its Standard Operating Procedure, as reported by news agency ANI.

Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan stated that they are awaiting the forensic report as the investigation proceeds.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured a thorough investigation into all aspects.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, claimed there were two explosions occurring within a span of 10 seconds.