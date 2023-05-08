Allahabad HC directs tight security for Mukhtar Ansari, restricts media interview of undertrial prisoner

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 : The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to tighten security arrangements in jail and while gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is produced in the court.

The court added that the media has been banned from interviewing the undertrial prisoner.

The direction assumes significance in light of the killing of jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, in full media glare, while being brought for a medical in Prayagraj.

He was shot dead by three assailants posing as media persons.

Both the gangsters collapsed at the spot after being shot close to point-blank range.

The court said, "It was not averse to the media taking interviews of undertrial prisoners. But in view of the recent incident of the murder of undertrial prisoners by criminals disguised as media personnel, this restriction has to be imposed in the interest of the safety of the prisoner, which is being heard by the Supreme Court."

The order was issued by the division bench of Justice Dr KJ Thakar and Justice Shivshankar Prasad on a plea filed by Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsan Ansari.

The petitioner sought protection from the high court over fears that her husband may be killed outside the jail on the day of his production in court.

Ansari is currently lodged in Banda Jail. DSP Mohammadabad filed an affidavit and told the court that the police and jail authorities are taking utmost care regarding the security of Mukhtar Ansari.

"Security measures have been taken inside and outside the jail. An inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables, 8 constables, and two drivers have been deployed for security," said the DSP.

According to a report submitted by SP Ghazipur, maximum security is being provided to Ansari.

Earlier, in January this year, the police registered a murder case against Mukhtar Ansari in connection with the 2001 'Usri Chatti' gang war incident.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur.

While expressing satisfaction over the police report, the court, in view of the killings Ateeq Ahmed and Ashraf, directed the DGP to strengthen security further.

