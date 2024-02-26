Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC Upholds Varanasi Court Order Allowing Hindu Side To Offer Prayer in Vyas Tehkhana

The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed plea challenging order permitting Hindu parties to offer puja in the 'vyas tehkhana' of Gyanvapi complex. An appeal has been filed at the Allahabad High Court by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), contesting the order issued by the Varanasi District judge on January 31st.

A bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal pronounced the verdict today 11 days after reserving the judgment after hearing both parties. The Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee, responsible for overseeing the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, lodged an appeal with the High Court on February 1, shortly after the Supreme Court declined to expedite the Mosque Committee's petition challenging the ruling permitting worship at Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana.

"Today, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed the first appeal from orders of Anjuman Intezamia which was directed against the order of 17th and 31st January and the effect of the order is that the ongoing puja in the 'Vyas Tehkhana' of Gyanvapi complex will continue. If the Anjuman Intezamia comes to the Supreme Court, we will file our caveat before the SC," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represented the Hindu side.

"The judge dismissed the pleas that the Muslim side had filed against the District Judge's order...It means that the puja will continue as it is. District Magistrate will continue as the Receiver of the 'tehkhana'...This is a big victory for our Sanatana Dharma...They (Muslim side) can go for a review of the decision. Puja will continue," said Hindu side Advocate Prabhash Pandey.

After the Varanasi district court issued an order on January 31 permitting priests to conduct prayers in front of the idols located in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, religious rituals took place on the mosque premises at midnight on February 1. Subsequently, the southern cellar was opened to devotees.

Following this development, the mosque committee filed a petition in the high court on February 2, shortly after the Supreme Court declined to hear its appeal against the Varanasi district court's decision and directed it to seek relief from the high court.