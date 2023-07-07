Allahabad HC takes note of non-revision of wages to convicts

Prayagraj, July 7 Taking a serious note of the indifference of state government officials towards the plight of prisoners and undertrials in jails across Uttar Pradesh and also of non-revision of wages paid to convicts serving their jail terms, the Allahabad High Court has asked the secretary, finance, and the additional IG (prisons) to present themselves in the court.The bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh was hearing a PIL filed by one Bachchey Lal.

On the recent killings of criminals in judicial custody, the court observed, "In recent times, heinous crimes have been committed inside jail premises. Nothing would be more shocking to the court or the justice delivery system than murder of any undertrial or convict while in the custody of the court."

"To allow present circumstances to exist would be to perpetrate similar occurrences in future. That would be a blot on the entire judicial set up," the bench said.

During the course of the hearing, an affidavit was filed by DG, prisons, S.N. Sabat stating that the state authorities will take appropriate policy decision on the wage revision and with respect to increase of jail capacity and other amenities, including modular jail facilities, will be provided.

Not satisfied with the assurance given in the affidavit, the bench said that the state authorities are only offering lip service and directed select officials to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing on August 9.

