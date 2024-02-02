Allahabad High Court Defers Relief in Gyanvapi Dispute Over Hindu Prayers, Sets Hearing for February 6

The Allahabad High Court declined to provide immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee in its challenge against the Varanasi court's decision allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the mosque. The court scheduled a hearing for February 6.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal issued the order while considering an appeal filed by the committee overseeing the mosque's affairs. The Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee approached the high court shortly after the Supreme Court refused to hear their plea and directed them to seek recourse in the high court.

The Varanasi court's ruling on Wednesday permitted a priest to conduct prayers before idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. Advocate S F A Naqvi, representing the committee, argued that the order was hastily issued on the day of the presiding judge's retirement.

Varanasi district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha retired on January 31. Naqvi further contended that the district judges did not adequately consider their documents when issuing the order. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, noted that the district court had appointed the District Magistrate of Varanasi as the property receiver on January 17, who took possession on January 24.