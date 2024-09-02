Amanatullah Waqf case: BJP steps up offensive, AAP alleges 'witch-hunt'

New Delhi, Sep 2 The raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s residence on Monday led to a flurry of political reactions, with BJP stepping up its offensive on the Kejriwal government while the AAP claimed that it was a witch-hunt by the Centre to ‘harass’ their leaders.

Vijender Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan following ED action and said that he is an 'anti-social element and is known for corruption.'

"He has made irregularities in the salary of Imam worth Rs 19 crore, illegally made and sold shops in the MCD schools which were properties of Waqf Board and earned more than lakhs-crores," Gupta said posting a video on microblogging site X.

"Four out of seven members of the Waqf Board members complained against Amanatullah Khan, he had given jobs to more than 262 people illegally. Now, ED has taken action on the order of the High Court. He was previously arrested by ACB and sent to jail for 11 days," he added.

Gupta also questioned the AAP leader and said why they were presenting Amantullah Khan like this. It shows how the Delhi government is misleading the people of the national capital.

Apart from LoP, several Delhi BJP leaders also reacted to Amantullah Khan's ED raid.

Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj called the ED raid on Amantullah Khan's house a justified step.

"AAP is busy in doing publicity, and corruption. They are not doing anything for the people of Delhi and are trying to fill their pockets. I want to say that no one is above the law and whatever ED has done is a correct and justified step against him," she asserted.

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia also attacked the AAP leaders and said when they come under the eye of ED, they start shouting. Amanatullah Khan has many Waqf Board cases against him when the ED is doing the investigation, they are shouting. AAP MPs, MLAs including Delhi CM everyone is a criminal.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh too lambasted AAP leaders and said the Aam Aadmi Party is a party of criminals. No one is above the law and if there is any charge against Amanatullah, then the courts will give a verdict on it.

Earlier on Monday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia taking to microblogging site X slammed BJP and the ED.

"This is the only work left for the ED: to suppress every voice raised against the BJP. Break it. Arrest and imprison those who do not break or surrender," Sisodia said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, sharing a video message on X, said, "This is occurring at a time when Khan's mother-in-law recently underwent cancer surgery, a fact known to the ED. Amanatullah Khan's lawyer had already requested additional time due to this circumstance. Back in 2016, the CBI launched an investigation but concluded after six years that Amanatullah Khan had not accepted bribes and cleared him of any wrongdoing. Both the ACB and ED conducted their own investigations; the ACB arrested him, but after he was granted bail, they found no evidence of bribery. The ED also interrogated him extensively."

"Today's raid is tied to the 2016 case, despite the fact that two agencies had already exonerated him. It is disgraceful that raids are continuing even after his acquittal. It seems these agencies are being used as instruments of the government. I want to assure the government that we will continue to fight this and we will prevail," Singh added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday following raids at his home, in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

