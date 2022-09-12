Amaravati farmers launch Padyatra against trifurcation

Amaravati, Sep 12 Farmers from 29 villages of Amaravati region on Monday embarked on a second Maha Padyatra from here to demand the Andhra Pradesh government to implement the High Court order for development of Amaravati as the only state capital.

After offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem, leaders and members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Amaravati farmers began the long march, which coincides with completion of 1,000 days of their protest against trifurcation of state capital.

Farmers, agriculture labourers, women and people from various walks of life are participating in the Padyatra. They vowed to continue their fight till the state government withdraws its move to have three state capitals.

The area reverberated with the slogans of 'Jai Amaravati' as the padyatra began in the presence of leaders of all political parties barring ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The organisers are conducting the padyatra with a specially decorated chariot. The participants offered special prayers to the idols in the chariot and walked along with the chariot. A group of priests will continue prayers through the Yatra.

The padyatra with the slogan 'Build Amaravati Save Andhra Pradesh' is proposed to conclude at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district on November 11 after passing through 16 districts.

Telugu Desam Party (CPI) leader and former minister Maganti Babu, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader K. Narayana and leaders of Congress, BJP, Jana Sena and other parties were present.

On the first day, the padyatra will conclude at Mangalagiri after passing through Krishnayapalem, Penumaka and Yerrabalem.

The organisers said their second padyatra will once again highlight that people of other regions were also against trifurcation of the state capital.

The High Court last week gave signal to the long march hours after the police refused to give the permission.

However, the court has given the nod to the organisers subject to the condition that not more than 600 people should participate in the march.

Earlier, Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy issued an order denying permission for the match on the ground that there was apprehension of breach of peace.

Last year, the farmers undertook a 45-day long padyatra from Amaravati to Tirupati.

The police had imposed various restrictions during the march titled Nyayasthanam (High Court) to Devasthanam (Tirumala temple).

A bench of three judges had pronounced the judgment on March 3 on 75 petitions filed by Amaravati farmers and others challenging the government's move for trifurcation of the state capital.

After coming to power in 2019, the YSRCP had reversed the decision of the previous TDP government to develop Amaravati as the only state capital.

It decided to develop three state capitals Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

