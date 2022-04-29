Amarinder Singh expresses concern over 'tense' situation in Patiala, urges people to not get provoked

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed concern over the situation in Patiala after clashes broke out between two groups and urged people to not get provoked.

Singh also expressed hope that the state polic would take firm action and ensure law and order in maintained.

"Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between 2 groups in Patiala. People of Patiala are peace loving and I appeal to them not to get provoked. Hope that Punjab Police will take firm action and ensure that law and order is maintained," he tweeted.

A tense situation prevailed in Patiala after stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city today.

The clash broke out when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission.

Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city.

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann condemend the incident and assured that his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Mann also spoke with the Director General of Police.

"Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

