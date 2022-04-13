Ambedkar Jayanti to be celebrated as ‘Day of Equality in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin has announced in the State Assembly that the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar will be celebrated as the ‘Day of Equality’ in the state.“Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s birthday on April 14 will be celebrated as the Day of Equality, for which the oath will be taken across the Tamil Nadu,” said Stalin.

He also announced that a full-sized bronze statue of Ambedkar will be erected in the Ambedkar memorial in Chennai and certain selected books about Ambedkar will be published after being translated into Tamil. The party representatives, welcomed the state government’s decision to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as the ‘Day of Equality’.The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator and MLA O Paneer Selvam also expressed acceptance of the government’s announcement.

