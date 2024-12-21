Ambedkar Scholarship: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Foreign Education for Dalit Students

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the Ambedkar Scholarship, aimed at providing free foreign education opportunities for Dalit students in the capital.

Kejriwal stated that the Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship was introduced as a response to the BJP's "insult" of Ambedkar.

Addressing a gathering at the AAP headquarters, the former Delhi Chief Minister accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "insulting and mocking" Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar in Parliament, which he said had caused deep anguish to millions of Ambedkar's admirers.

The scholarship is a response to the insult meted out by the BJP to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, the AAP chief added. "Under the scheme, any Dalit student from Delhi will be able to receive education in foreign universities. If they get admission in any such university, the Delhi government will bear the entire cost of their education, travel and accommodation," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal added that children of government employees would also be eligible for the scheme, though he did not provide details on its implementation or timeline.

Ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for February, the AAP supremo has also pledged ₹2,100 per month for all adult women and free medical treatment for senior citizens at both government and private hospitals if his party is re-elected.

