Bengaluru: American Pitbull Mauls Minor Girl, Father Declines to File Complaint; Police Launch Investigation

Bengaluru, Jan 24 A four-year-old girl has been attacked by a ferocious American Pitbull pet dog in Bengaluru. The injured girl has been identified as Sania, daughter of Sunil from Nepal. Police said that the incident took place when Sunil had taken her daughter to the house of his employer in Sanjay Nagar locality. The American Pitbull mauled the little girl and left her seriously injured before she could be rescued.



The incident had taken place on January 13. The girl has sustained serious injuries all over her body. Police said that the father of the victim had refused to file a police complaint against his owner. The owner had assured him of bearing the expenses of the medical treatment of the victim girl. The father had told police that he is not in a position to bear the medical expenses to get his daughter treated at a hospital. Police said that an investigation in the case is underway.

