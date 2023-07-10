Amid Jyoti Maurya saga, similar story surfaces in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj, July 10 Even as the story of Jyoti Maurya, who deserted her husband after becoming a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, takes the social media by storm, another similar case has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.One Ravindra Kumar of Meja has alleged that his wife Reshma, who was selected as a Constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police, deserted him after she got the job.

Ravindra claimed that Reshma, prior to becoming a Uttar Pradesh Police Constable, had relied on him for financial support, for which he also had to sell one of his lands.He said he had been supporting her education by paying her graduation fees.

Reshma, however, had denied the allegations levelled against her by her husband.

Reshma said, "Ravindra has physically abused me on several occasions, but I chose to remain silent to avoid public shame. My husband's accusations are baseless."

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and all was well during the first year of their marriage. Ravindra was employed at a firm outside Uttar Pradesh, while Reshma used to stay home and prepare for the exams.

The dispute between the couple started a year after they got married, when Reshma was selected in Uttar Pradesh Police.Ravindra claimed that after selection in the Uttar Pradesh Police, Reshma started to keep distance from him and his family.The situation intensified when Ravindra and Reshma went to Ghazipur, and Ravindra did not return with her.Concerned about his well-being, the family lodged a complaint at the Meja police station, suspecting an untoward incident.Meanwhile, Ravindra said that he is ready to forgive everything and accept her back if Reshma returns to him.His mother said, “We treated her like a daughter. We got her educated. We are still ready to take all necessary measures to avoid any future family problems if Reshma decides to return.”

Reshma, when asked if she was willing to return to her husband, said that if Ravindra could restore her tarnished reputation, she would go back to him.--IANS

