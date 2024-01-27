Amid political crisis, Bihar BJP chief meets Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, Jan 27 Amid political uncertainities in Bihar, state BJP President Samrat Choudhary reached the official residence of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna on Saturday afternoon.

He was welcomed by Santosh Kumar Manjhi, national president of HAM-S. Choudhary met with all four MLAs of HAM-S in presence of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Santosh Manjhi and the meeting went on for half an hour. After the meeting, Choudhary came out of Manjhi's residence and did not interact with the media persons.

The four MLAs of HAM-S will be crucial in case of proving the majority in the Bihar assembly and before governor. At present, JD-U has 45 MLA, BJP has 78 MLAs and HAM-S has four MLAs totaling 127 which is just above the magical figure of 122 to form the government.

BJP is keeping an eye on Jitan Ram Manjhi as sources have said that RJD is also trying to woo the four MLAs of HAM-S.

If Nitish Kumar would go with NDA, he has to parade the MLAs before the Bihar governor.

RJD is not opening its card and may ask Nitish Kumar to prove majority.

