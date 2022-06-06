Amid rise in COVID cases, ICMR issues guidelines for management of type 1 diabetes

Published: June 6, 2022

The Indian Council of Medical Research issued guidelines for the management of Type 1 Diabetes on Monday.

"The guidelines come at a time when the COVID19 pandemic has disproportionately affected people with diabetes population, exposing them to a high risk for severe illness and mortality," informed ICMR in a statement.

The guidelines include a vast umbrella of topics including Epidemiology and Diagnosis and Guide for Differential Diagnosis, Drugs -Insulin and Others, monitoring of metabolic control, etc.

The Concept and Compilation of the guidelines has been done by prominent researchers and doctors including Dr Nikhil Tandon (HOD of Endocrinology & Metabolism, AIIMS, New Delhi), Dr V Mohan (Director, MDRF, Chennai), Dr R S Dhaliwal (Head, Division of Non-Communicable Diseases, ICMR Hqrs).

It is for the first time that ICMR has released guidelines for type 1 diabetes as it had been only releasing guidelines for type 2 diabetes till date.

Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin by itself.

The most common is type 2 diabetes, usually in adults, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin. In the past three decades the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in countries of all income levels.

