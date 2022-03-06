Amit Shah asks CISF to brace for India's 5 trillion dollar economy journey

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to prepare a future road map for the organisation as India embarks on the journey from 2.5 trillion dollars to a five trillion dollar economy during the 'Amrit Kaal' period (the next 25 years).

Shah was speaking on Sunday at the 53rd Raising Day celebration of the CISF.

"In a journey from 2.5 trillion dollar economy to 5 trillion dollar economy, I request CISF DG Sheel Vardhan Singh to prepare a road map for the next 25 years that will be Amrit Kaal Period as more Industrial and manufacturing units will be set up in the country in all the sectors," Shah said during his address.

The Union Home Minister also said that the contribution of the CISF in making India a 2.5 trillion economy was ignored by the previous dispensations.

"During the Coronavirus pandemic when Indians were coming back from abroad as part of the Vande Bharat mission, the CISF personnel took risks in taking care of the fellow Indians and even lost their lives. They've been taking care of the returning Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga too," said Shah in the address to the CISF raising Day celebration.

Shah also referred to the increasing strength of women personnel in the CISF and requested the DG to make it to an 80:20 (men, women) ratio as compared to the existing 94:06 ratio in the organisation.

"I request CISF to train private security agencies to help in the security of all Industrial units in the country. I ask CISF to form a Hybrid model from the contribution of CISF and private security agencies. Later, CISF will be withdrawn and private security will provide security," he said.

With the increasing threat from drones, Shah said that the Border Security Force (BSF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are developing anti-drone technology, and the CISF will train itself to prevent Industrial units from any drone attacks.

During the ceremony, the CISF DG also addressed the parade and said, "We are playing an important role in the development of the country, by being at the forefront of security at the space and atomic energy centres, ports, airports and metro rails."

( With inputs from ANI )

