Amit Shah Asks Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi: “Will This Country Now Work As per Sharia?”

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that the release of the Congress manifesto has bolstered support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even more. He attributed this to what he termed as the Congress party's persistent inclination towards appeasement, a habit that, according to Shah, has been reiterated in their manifesto.

"First of all, I would like to appeal to the voters to elect a party that stands on its words--for a secure and prosperous country and the welfare of the poor. After the Congress manifesto was released, people's inclination towards the BJP further increased because, in its manifesto, Congress has repeated its old habit of appeasement. The Congress manifesto speaks of taking personal law forward. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, Will this country now work as per Sharia?" he said.

Our Constitution is secular, laws of the land can't be formed based on religion," Amit Shah emphasised. Further, the Home Minister said that the BJP has clearly said in its manifesto that it will bring a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). "We scrapped Triple Talaq and started UCC and we will take this forward. Rahul Gandhi speaks of personal law, which is about dividing the country. Personal laws can't be implemented in this country. I am confident that we will see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," Shah added.

Also Read| Delhi HC Postpones Hearing on Plea to Disqualify PM Modi to April 29; Justice Sachin Datta Scheduled to Hear Matter On Leave Today

Earlier this week, a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the Congress had pledged to distribute the nation's wealth among families with numerous children sparked significant controversy. On Thursday, the Election Commission took note of the opposition's accusations of electoral rule breaches against PM Modi and subsequently issued a notice to the BJP.

