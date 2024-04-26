Delhi HC Postpones Hearing on Plea to Disqualify PM Modi to April 29; Justice Sachin Datta Scheduled to Hear Matter On Leave Today

The Delhi High Court has postponed the hearing of a plea aiming to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for six years to April 29. This decision comes after Justice Sachin Datta, who was scheduled to hear the matter today, is on leave.

Petitioner Anand S Jondhale alleged that PM Modi's speeches "have the potential to create hatred amongst voters on the line of caste and religion", the report added.

#BREAKING



Delhi High Court to hear on Monday plea to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi for six years for allegedly seeking votes in the name of religious deities and place of worships for Lok Sabha polls.



Justice Sachin Datta, who had to hear the matter today, is on… pic.twitter.com/OrMJiuCa7M — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 26, 2024

Justice Sachin Datta was scheduled to hear the matter on Friday (April 26) is on leave and the hearing is postponed to April 29. The petitioner who filed the petition refers to PM's speech in Uttar Pradesh's Philibhit of April 9, where he had allegedly sought votes in the name of "god and place of worship," as well as "Hindu deities and Hindu places of worship," and "Sikh deities and Sikh places of worship" during campaign rallies for the Lok Sabha polls.

What PM Modi said on April 9

During the rally in Pilibhit, the Prime Minister had said the INDIA alliance leaders "insulted Lord Ram" by rejecting the inauguration invitation. He had also said that the Congress over its manifesto, saying that it appears to be that of the Muslim League, not their own.

Also Read | Supreme Court Rejects All Petitions Seeking 100% Verification of EVM-VVPAT.

PM Modi also said that the BJP stands firmly with the Sikhs. The PM said this while drawing attention to the BJP government's decision to waive GST on 'langar' items and open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.