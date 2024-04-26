Supreme Court Rejects All Petitions Seeking 100% Verification of EVM-VVPAT

Supreme Court on Friday, April 26, rejected all the petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) votes with their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

The Supreme Court said it has given two directions. One direction is that after the symbol loading process is completed, the Symbol Loading Unit (SLU) should be sealed and stored for at least 45 days.

NGO Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and others were among the petitioners in the case. During the hearing on April 24, the apex court had said the court cannot "control the eletions" or issuee directions simply because doubts have been raised about the efficacy of the polling machines. The batch of petitions alleged the EVMs can be manipulated to influence the results.