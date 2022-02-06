Amit Shah condoles Lata Mangeshkar's death, remembers her incomparable patriotism

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday paid rich tributes to 'Bharat Ratna' Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away after a brief illness. Shah recalled that he had received 'Lata Didi's' affection and blessings.

Condoling the death of Mangeshkar, Shah on Twitter wrote, "I consider myself fortunate to have received Lata Didi's affection and blessings from time to time. With her incomparable patriotism, sweet speech, and gentleness, she will always be among us. I express my condolences to her family and the countless fans. Shanti Shanti."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from the COVID-19 infections, the singer was put on the ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and an occasional music composer, and she was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor