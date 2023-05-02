Amit Shah holds massive road shows in Karnataka, says "Congress will turn state into ATM if voted to power"

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held several mega roadshows ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The roadshows were held in Gubbi and Tiptur in the Tumakuru district, Ranebennur in the Haveri district, and in Shivamogga where the Union Home Minister was welcomed by large enthusiastic crowds.

https://twitter.com/AmitShah/status/1653081785725767680?s=20

Speaking on the PFI issue during the roadshow, Shah said that BJP has proved its commitment to providing security to the people of Karnataka by banning the terror group.

"The party has proven its unflinching commitment to securing Karnataka by banning the terror group PFI. The PFI wreaked havoc across Karnataka causing much insecurity. By banning the front and arresting as many as 92 PFI activists in Karnataka, the BJP has secured the people of Karnataka," said Shah.

He further said that BJP government has ended four per cent Muslim reservation and has increased the quota of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/STs.

"The BJP has made additional provisions for reservations for the SCs, STs, Vokkaligas and Lingayats after abolishing the unconstitutional provision for Muslim reservations," he said.

Hitting out at Congress, he said that the grand old party is not concerned about the development of Karnataka and just wants to make the state an ATM again if voted to power.

"On the contrary to the Congress party's ATM policy, the BJP adds 25 paise against every Rupee sent by the centre and spends on Karnataka's development," he said.

He said that in Central Karnataka the Modi government allocated an amount of 5,300 crore as the first instalment in the Union Budget 2023-24 to provide permanent micro-irrigation and drinking water in drought-prone areas of central Karnataka.

"Similarly to enhance connectivity Rs 220 crore has been allocated for the Tumkur-Chitradurga-Davanagere railway project. The undertaking of the Kadur-Chikmagalur-Belur Railway Line Project The Shivamogga-Tirupati-Chennai railway line restarted," he said.

He said that in the health sector, a medical college has been set up at Chikkamagaluru at a cost of Rs 325 crore.

"Construction of women and child hospitals in five districts including Davanagere: Rs 158 crore and Rs 500 crore approved for Government Medical College in Chitradurga," he added.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its mfesto for Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru, making a host of promises including the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

The mfesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

Polling for Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

