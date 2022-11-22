Amit Shah meets Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja in Jamnagar ahead of polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP candidate from Jamnagar (North) constituency, along with her husband and India star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja at the airport in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.The Bharatiya Janata Party-backed Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Ravindra Jadeja, has made the Jamnagar (North) constituency among the highly discussed seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.Earlier, while talking to ANI, Rivaba Jadeja said that her husband is like a “booster dose” in her life who has always supported her in her political career.While exclusively talking to ANI, Rivaba was asked whether cricketer Ravindra Jadeja supports her in her political career, to which she said that he is like a “booster dose” in her life who has always motivated her.

“My husband is like a booster dose for me, who has always motivated me. More than myself, it has been him who has motivated me to go ahead. The system of marriage in itself means that both husband and wife should stand and support each other. It is said that behind the success of every man, there is a woman. Similarly, it is also important that behind the success of every woman, there is her husband and brother.“It was a very emotional moment for me when I went to file the nomination and my husband was with me. I want to inspire many other couples that women can fulfil their dreams even after marriage and their husbands can provide them strong support,” she further said.Rivaba also mentioned one memorable episode from her election campaign when Ravindra Jadeja sent comfort shoes for her directly into the campaign.“Earlier, I was campaigning wearing my shoes having laces. So, I told my husband that I need comfort shoes, and he sent the new shoes straight to the campaign, where I was present. This is one of the many examples to show how he takes care of every little thing of mine,” she said.Earlier on November 14, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja said that his wife wanted to follow the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work for the people and she would learn a lot from her first-time candidature in the assembly elections. “It is her (Rivaba Jadeja) first time as an MLA candidate and she will learn a lot. I hope she will progress in this. She is of helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people,” the cricketer said.

